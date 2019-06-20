Over 7,700 buildings close to power lines get notices

The multi-department survey to identify buildings that are too close to electricity lines is expected to be completed by June-end. So far, over 7,700 notices have been sent to such constructions.

The joint exercise of the BBMP, Bescom, and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. is a result of a spate of electrical accidents in the last few months, some of which resulted in fatalities.

According to Bescom, by Wednesday, 140 temporary installations had been disconnected under extra high tension (EHT) lines, and over 7,700 notices issued to consumers whose houses do not have safety clearances from power lines. Power connections to 10 plastic industries have been also disconnected.

Areas where the maximum number of notices have been served for not maintaining safety clearances are: Rajajinagar, Basaveswaranagara, Vijayanagara, Nayandanahalli, Nagarabhavi, Chandra Layout, Magadi Road, Mattikere, Sahakaranagara, Kavalbyrasandra, Virupakshapura, Bhuvaneswarinagara, Amruthanagara, L.R. Bande, Rajagopalanagara, Ashokanagara, and Peenya Industrial Estate.

C. Shikha, MD, Bescom, said 50% of the survey has been completed and the city would be covered by this month-end, after which a report would be submitted to the government. “A majority of the violations are close to KPTCL EHT lines as Bescom pole height is only 9 m. Notices have been issued and we have stopped all new construction close to lines. But what action should be taken on existing houses is a bigger policy matter and will require inter-departmental consultation involving the BWSSB, Bescom, KPTCL and BBMP,” she said.

S. Selvakumar, MD, KPTCL, said most of the 7,735 notices issued were against buildings below and close to EHT lines in violation of rules, and were residential buildings. “The violations will have to be demolished,” he said.

Sources said there was objection from sections in BBMP that suggested lines be shifted instead of evicting people. “This is not easy. For Bescom to take lines underground alone will cost ₹5,000 crore in three years. The costs will be much higher for KPTCL. This is a politico-legal case. Even if there are suggestions for rehabilitation, only those with valid khatas can be considered. What about those whose buildings are unauthorised?” asked an official, who wished not to be named.

According to Bescom statistics, the number of accidents reported in 2018-19 was 172, up from 138 in 2017-18. The fatalities were highest in 2018-19: 128, up from 104 the previous year. This financial year from April has already seen at least 16 accidents being reported.