Over 7.2 lakh students to write II PU examination beginning today

March 08, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

Beginning on Thursday, 7,26,195 students from 5,716 colleges from across the State will be writing their II PU examinations this year. The examinations will go on across arts, commerce and science streams until March 29 in 1,109 examination centres from 10.15 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

A total of 2,34,815 (1,27,854 male and 1,06,961 female) students from arts stream, 2,47,260 (1,23,425 male and 1,23,835 female) students from commerce, and 2,44,120 (1,12,419 male and 1,31,701 female) students from science stream will be writing the exams.

Out of over 7 lakh students who have registered, 6,29,760 are regular candidates while 25,847 are private candidates. A total of 70,588 repeaters (43,798 male and 26,790 female) will also be giving their exams this year, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) said on Wednesday.

To ensure that the examination goes on without hiccups, the KSEAB has appointed 1,109 answer book custodians, and 2,373 special invigilation squads. There are also 64 district squads formed which will comprise a principal, P.E. lecturer and one woman lecturer while 525 taluk-level squads have also been formed with one principal and two lecturers in every squad.

The KSEAB has also arranged CCTV facilities 24/7 at all district offices as well as the head office of the Board. The police officials will also keep an eye on who those who were involved in malpractice in the previous years during the examinations. A radius of 200 metres around the examination centres would be declared as prohibited areas when the examination is going on.