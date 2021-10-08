Over 70,000 watched Mysuru Dasara palace events online: Minister

Mysuru

08 October 2021 22:46 IST

S.T. Somashekar, Minister in charge of Mysuru, said on Friday that over 70,000 people watched the cultural events that were held at the palace on the inaugural day of the Dasara festivities and livestreamed on various social media platforms.

Speaking to reporters, he said the palace cultural events can be watched live by not more than 500 people as per the recommendations of the technical advisory committee on COVID-19. Therefore, all the events are being livestreamed on social media so that people can watch them from their homes.

Advertising

Advertising

On Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s statement on circuit tourism with Mysuru and Dasara in focus, he said the Chief Minister had said that he would hold a meeting after the conclusion of the festivities in Mysuru. The package tourism will be discussed and a concept developed after the meeting, he said.

Mr. Somashekar also said Mr. Bommai had promised to allocate funds for the implementation of the Film City project, the expansion of runway of Mysuru airport, and circuit tourism as recommended by the former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna at the Dasara inaugural events on Thursday.

Tourism officials have been asked to prepare reports on the places of tourist interest in and around Mysuru and Chamarajanagar. The reports will be brought to the notice of Mr. Bommai, the Minister said.