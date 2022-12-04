Over 70,000 enrol for Agnipath rally in Bidar

December 04, 2022 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

Around 70,357 aspirants have registered themselves from the six districts of Belagavi, Bidar, Kalaburgi, Koppal, Raichur, and Yadgir for the Agnipath rally which will be held in Bidar between December 5 and 22. According to the Ministry of Defence, this is one of the largest rallies in south India and the last in the series under the Agnipath scheme.

The rally will be conducted at the Nehru Stadium, Bidar, by Army Recruitment Office, Belagavi, under the aegis of Zonal Recruitment Office, Bengaluru, for volunteer male candidates from the six districts.

“Candidates would be selected on the basis of physical tests, medicals, followed by a common entrance exam to test their mental proficiency. Merit alone determines the final selection to the Indian Army. The enthusiasm, zeal to serve is well palpable as reported from various districts,” the ministry said.

It added that the district administration has equally participated in ensuring the success of the rally and that the regular meetings chaired by the District Commissioner, Bidar, are reflective of the commitment, synergy and cooperation. “The civil administration and civil society together have coordinated the well being of the candidates on arrival and during the conduct,” the ministry added.