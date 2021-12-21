‘Over 7,000 Vidyagama teachers had COVID-19’

Among teachers who were involved in Vidyagama scheme during the peak of COVID-19, 4,432 teachers of primary schools and 2,837 of high schools were infected. Among them, 4,395 primary school teachers and 2,825 high school teachers recovered. Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh on Monday stated this in his written reply to JD(S) member Bhoje Gowda in the Legislative Council.

He also revealed, in reply to another query, that the State Government has not yet done a study on the psychological impact of COVID-19 and subsequent closure of schools and colleges on students. He was answering a question by BJP member Tejaswini Gowda. The member wanted to know if the Government had studied the psychological impact on students due to closure of schools.

“We have not studied the psychological impact on students. However, students were provided with necessary counselling,” he said. When member drew the Minister’s attention to mobile phone addiction among students following online classes, Mr. Nagesh said the Government would make attempts to spread awareness against it through teachers.