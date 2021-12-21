Karnataka

‘Over 7,000 Vidyagama teachers had COVID-19’

Among teachers who were involved in Vidyagama scheme during the peak of COVID-19, 4,432 teachers of primary schools and 2,837 of high schools were infected. Among them, 4,395 primary school teachers and 2,825 high school teachers recovered. Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh on Monday stated this in his written reply to JD(S) member Bhoje Gowda in the Legislative Council.

He also revealed, in reply to another query, that the State Government has not yet done a study on the psychological impact of COVID-19 and subsequent closure of schools and colleges on students. He was answering a question by BJP member Tejaswini Gowda. The member wanted to know if the Government had studied the psychological impact on students due to closure of schools.

“We have not studied the psychological impact on students. However, students were provided with necessary counselling,” he said. When member drew the Minister’s attention to mobile phone addiction among students following online classes, Mr. Nagesh said the Government would make attempts to spread awareness against it through teachers.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 21, 2021 1:01:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/over-7000-vidyagama-teachers-had-covid-19/article38000783.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY