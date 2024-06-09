Over 6.8 lakh saplings raised by forest department for public distribution in Mysuru district

The forest department in Mysuru district has raised over 6.8 lakh saplings of various species for distribution to farmers and the general public during 2024-25.

This is under Raising of Seedlings for Public Distribution (RSPD), one of the key projects of the forest department to shore up greenery and encourage the public to take up afforestation.

Range of saplings at subsidised rates

Dr. Basavaraju, Deputy Conservator of Forests of Mysuru Territorial Division, said that in Mysuru division alone, 3.29 lakh saplings have been raised and are available for public distribution.

He said the saplings will be available at subsidised rates and have been raised in the various nurseries of the forest department in the district.

The saplings are raised to various heights and some of the species in popular demand include silver oak, teak, neem, jackfruit, Honge, Mahogany, black plum or jamun, red sanders, sandal among others. Depending on the size of the saplings, the rates are fixed between ₹3 per sapling to ₹6 per sapling, Dr. Basavaraju added.

4.10 lakh saplings distributed last year

During 2023-24, the forest department had raised 4.10 lakh saplings and distributed them to the public for planting. This included planting of 1.2 lakh saplings under reserve and territorial forest divisions while 9,382 saplings were planted in non-forest areas.

In addition to Mysuru division, a drive for sapling distribution will also be taken up under the Hunsur Territorial Division where 3.6 lakh saplings have been raised for distribution during the current year. The saplings are meant to be planted in non-agricultural land and the seedlings are made available in polybags of size 6”x9” and 8”x12” and other sizes. A bulk of the distribution takes place during monsoon and as part of the Vanamahotsava programme which is held in July.

Krishi Aranya Protsaha Yojane

In addition to RSPD, the forest department runs the Krishi Aranya Protsaha Yojane to encourage farmers to take up afforestation on their land.

KAPY entails providing farmers with seedlings or saplings at subsidised rates and conserving them for three years. It is being promoted in the rural hinterland and it has incentive built into it.

Mr. Basavaraj said if a farmer ensures the survival of a tree for the first year after plantation, s/he receives ₹35, and ₹40 and ₹50 if the tree survives for the second year and third year, respectively.

‘’It serves as a secondary source of income for farmers and the financial benefit increases if the number of saplings planted and conserved by them are more’,’ said Mr.Basavaraj. As farmers are free to harvest the mature trees after six or seven years, they also receive benefits by way of seeds, fruits, fodder, pole, timber etc.

In the Mysuru territorial division, 436 farmers availed of the benefit under KAPY during 2021-22, 743 farmers in 2022-23 and 418 farmers during 2023-24.