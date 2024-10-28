Over 650 take part in run for mental health in Hubballi

Over 650 participated in the Run for Mental Health marathon organised by Young Indians, a sister organisation of CII, in Hubballi on Sunday. The theme was to create awareness regarding mental health in society.

Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar flagged off the run. He urged everyone to focus on equal importance to be given to mental health.

“All of us are battling modern day stress. Due to this, we are seeing a rise in substance addiction, suicides and crimes. However, it is not much discussed. Several people hesitate to consult psychiatrists, probably because there is some stigma attached to mental illness. We should make it a point to talk about mental health with our near and dear ones and try to address many minor problems,” he said.

Director of Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute S.F. Kammar spoke about the importance of mental health in the overall personality development and growth of individuals.

The participants coming from Hubballi-Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Uttara Kannada took part in the 2-km and 5-km categories. The run started from KMCRI and passed through the BRTS corridor till Shirur Park and then took the Hosur-Unkal Road Junction before ending at KMCRI campus.

The run was organised in collaboration with Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute, Indian Psychiatric Society Karnataka Chapter and Aantharya Neuropsychiatric Centre, Hubballi.

Young Indians is an integral part of CII. It has 69 chapters and over 7,000 members across India, said a release.

Several members of Young Indians, Hubli Fitness Club, students and teachers of various educational institutes were present.