Over 65% Smart City works completed in Belagavi

Officials have completed around 65% of the planned works in Smart City, and utilised over 89% of the funds released in Belagavi.

Belagavi Smart City Limited has utilised ₹761.21 crore on 103 works. Belagavi was among the cities listed under the Smart Cities mission in the first list in 2016. A total of ₹930 crore was approved for Belagavi. Of this, ₹854 crore were released. Officials had planned 103 separate works, out of which 67 are complete and 36 are in different stages of completion.

The works include a Physiotherapy Center for disabled children at Mahatma Phule Garden, Ravindra Kaushik e-Library, Kid Zone, development of 11 concept-based parks, Kanabargi Lake Rejuvenation, Integrated Command and Control Centre and development of hospitals and smart roads. Another six works taken up under Public Private Partnership at the cost of ₹211.06 crore.

According to a release by Managing director Praveen Bagewadi, Belagavi Smart City has won 3 awards in various categories in the Smart Urban Nation 2022 competition. It also topped the Smart Solutions Challenge 2022, a comprehensive urban competition organized by the United Nations and the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), the release said.


