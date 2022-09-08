Over 60,000 Malayalees heading to Kerala from Bengaluru for Onam: redBus

The company says it has witnessed a 20% surge in bookings from Bengaluru to Kerala ahead of Onam festival this time, compared to previous years

Mini Tejaswi Bengaluru
September 08, 2022 01:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

redBus, an intercity bus ticketing firm has said that over 60,000 Keralites living in Bengaluru have booked tickets on its platform to travel to various destinations in Kerala during Onam.

The company said on September 7 that it had witnessed a 20% surge in bookings from Bengaluru to Kerala ahead of Onam festival this time, compared to previous years. A rise in seat reservations was noticeable from September 4 which prompted the State’s Road Transport Corporations to gear up and facilitate additional schedules to cater to the sudden spike in demand.

According to redBus, Madiwala and Silkboard continue to be major boarding points for people moving from Bengaluru to various destinations in Kerala.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Some 12% of these passengers are booked for Ernakulam, Kozhikode (10%), Thiruvananthapuram (8%), Thrissur (6%), Kannur (6%), while the rest (58%) are traveling to other parts of the State, as per redBus.

The top five bus operators that provide services on these routes include KSRTC (Kerala), Yathra Logistics, A1 Travels, Kallada Travels, and Kerala Lines.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

redBus has globally sold more than 180 million bus tickets to date since its inception in 2006 in Bengaluru. The platform is now part of the travel booking site, MakeMyTrip.

“We have not visited our homes property in the last couple of years because of Covid. Also, Bengaluru is currently in a total mess and no fun celebrating Onam here,“ said Arjun and Kalyani Nair, an IT couple who traveled to Kerala on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app