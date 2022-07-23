Karnataka

Over 60,000 candidates expected to participate in Bidar’s Army recruitment rally

Staff Reporter KALABURAGI July 23, 2022 17:36 IST
The Army recruitment rally scheduled to be held between December 5 and December 22 is expected to see a participation of over 60,000 candidates.

As per information provided by the district administration, the local authorities were approached by officials from the Army Recruitment Centre, Belagavi, with a request to extend help in preparing the ground and providing necessary amenities to the participants.

In a video message, Bidar Deputy Commissioner Govinda Reddy said that the registration for the rally was a must and appealed to the interested candidates to enrol on the recruitment portal between August 1 and August 22.

“The Army Recruitment Centre in Belagavi conducts two recruitment rallies in Belagavi every year. Considering the inconvenience to many candidates in other districts, the centre has decided to conduct the recruitment rally this year in Bidar as well. It is an opportunity for the aspirants in and around Bidar. There is ample time for registration and even for making preparations. I appeal to the candidates in Bidar, especially those studying PU, to make use this opportunity,” Mr. Reddy said.

Mr. Reddy said that the recruitment process would be conducted between December 5 and December 22 and different tests would be done for a batch of 3,000 candidates every day.

“We are expecting around 3,000 candidates every day. The officers in the Army Recruitment Centre have requested us to provide necessary assistance. We are ready to handle the crowd and offer all the necessary amenities,” Mr. Reddy said.

