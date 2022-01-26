Over 60,000 candidates apply for guest lecturer posts

Bengaluru

26 January 2022 23:54 IST

10,636 applicants who have served in government colleges before will be selected; counselling process to begin tomorrow

The Higher Education Department has been flooded with applications for guest lecturer positions in government degree colleges across the State. Though there are over 60,000 applicants, only around 10,000 will be selected.

The online counselling for the appointment of guest lecturers for the 2021-22 academic year will begin from January 27. The Department has decided to appoint only guest faculty members who have served government colleges in the past.

P. Pradeep, Commissioner, Department of Collegiate and Technical Educatio, in a statement on Wednesday said that 10,636 guest lecturers will be appointed. “Based on their seniority, candidates can choose their preferred college during counselling,” he added.

While 7,225 will be appointed with a full workload (15 hours/week), 3,411 will have a partial workload for 47 subjects. With 1,830 guest lecturers, Commerce has the maximum number of posts, followed by Kannada (1008) and Computer Science (910). (See gfx)

Once the online counselling process is completed, candidates need to report to colleges for work within two days along with their original documents. If there are any discrepancies in the documents, the candidates will be dropped, warned the department.

“Those who get appointed after counselling should join at the earliest,” said Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan.

Guest faculty members recently boycotted classes and staged a protest demanding that those who had worked earlier should be given preference.