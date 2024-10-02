Over 600 take part in Run for Nature event in Khanapur

Abhinandan Deepak won the 10 km race in the men’s category in a marathon, Run for Nature, organised in Khanapur of Belagavi district on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shrushti Patil won the 10 km race in the women’s category.

The run organised in the jungle tracks of the Western Ghats in the Karnataka- Goa border succeeded in attracting over 600 participants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seventytwo-year-old Shivkumar Wagle received a special prize and the loudest claps for completing the 10 km race in one hour and 33 minutes.

The winners were awarded prizes worth ₹1.25 lakh in cash.

“We are happy with the entries in the fourth year. We hope to increase participants by next year,” said race director Jagadish Shinde.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Commissioner of GST Amit Kumar Sharma and other guests flagged off the race.

The other winners among men are Pradhan Kirulkar, Mahadev Kolekar, Parashram Bhoi, Rahul Shirsat, Raju Piragannavar, Parasaram Kunagi, Shivalingappa Satteppa, Pavan Kumar, Kallapa Tirvir, Radhakrishna Naidu, Yeshwant Parab, Sunil Karwande, Shivkumar Wagle, Abhishek Mane, Dnyandev Shinde, Shubham Kirulkar, Prathamesh Paramkar, Bhuwan Suyal, Suresh Balekundri and Anand Patil in various age categories.

Among women, Kranti Vetal, Sanika Hangirkar, Netra Sutar, Swapna Chitnis, Archana Panchal, Anita Patil, Deepa Tendulkar, Beena Fernandes, Saroj Shinde, B.C. Parvathy, Pramila Patil, Pratiksha Kurbar, Pranjal Dhumdhum, Srushti Nagenhattikar, Divya Herekar, Snehal Goral and Geetanjali Wadkar won.

Arun Hosmani served as the event chairman. Guruprasad Desai was the event manager.

Kapil Gurav, athletes of Elite Running Academy and Born to Win Academy, both in Khanapur, were present. Magneta Icecream, Belagavi, and Maxdrive were the title sponsors.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.