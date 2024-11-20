Over 600 acres claimed as waqf property in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts: Pratap Simha

Former Mysuru MP Pratap Simha alleged here on Wednesday that more than 600 acres of land in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar was being claimed as waqf board property.

He told mediapersons that the party is launching a two-day agitation on the waqf land issue and would ensure that farmers do not lose their land. He said the genesis of the issue in the undivided Mysuru district – which comprised Chamarajanagar – can be traced to 1965 when the waqf board itself issued a gazette notification claiming its ownership over the said land. Mr. Simha said that such a notification itself is illegal and does not stand the scrutiny of law as only the government is authorized to issue a gazette notification.

He alleged that in Mysuru district, nearly 443 acres of land was under threat of being declared as waqf property while it was about 175 acres in Chamarajanagar.

Mr. Simha flayed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and alleged that Hindus live in a state of fear whenever he becomes the Chief Minister. ‘’In 2013, when Mr. Siddaramaiah became the Chief Minister for the first time, there were a slew of attacks on Hindu activists and the government withdrew cases registered against the accused. In his second term, he has once again withdrawn cases against those who had attacked the police station in Hubballi and has emboldened the radical elements’”, said Mr. Simha. In addition, people are now living in fear that their land would be taken over by the waqf board, he added.

