Over 60 cases pending before CRE cell

Tribal Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu on Friday said pending cases before the Civil Rights Enforcement (CRE) cell for verification would be cleared in a month. Responding to a question from Raghunath Rao Malkapure, the Minister said that of about 75 cases before the CRE cell, 60 were pending, which would be cleared in a month.

Earlier, Mr. Malkapure said the circular making it mandatory to apply before the CRE cell to vet the caste certificates by members of six Scheduled Caste and 12 Scheduled Tribe communities was anti-Constitutional, and that it had been denying employment opportunities to members of these communities in Kalaburagi, Yadgir, and Bidar districts.

In response, the Minister said the mandatory application before the CRE cell was made to prevent fraud after fake certificates obtained in Maharashtra by people came to light. On the demand to withdraw the circular, which was termed as restrictive, the Minister remained non committal.