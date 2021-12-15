Karnataka

Over 5,000 vacancies in Animal Husbandry Department

The Department of Animal Husbandry has 5,263 vacancies against the sanctioned strength of 7,363 posts, said Prabhu Chavan, Minister for Animal Husbandry in the Legislative Council in Belagavi on December 15.

Responding to a question, the Minister said the government had begun the process of recruiting 900 veterinary doctors. D Group employees and drivers are being appointed through outsourcing agencies, he said.

He added that the government would soon launch Pashu Sanjeevini programme, under which ambulances for treatment of cattle would be introduced.


