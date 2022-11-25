Over 500 students benefit from job fair

November 25, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

Over 500 students of the Karnataka State Akka Mahadevi Women’s University benefited from the job fair organised by the university in association with the State government and the District Skill Mission in Vijayapura on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 140 students have been offered placements and 378 have been selected for the second round of interviews. Of the 2,000 students who applied for the job fair, 800 appeared for interviews. Over 25 companies participated.

Vice-Chancellor B.K. Tulasimala and placement officer Babu Lamani were present, said a release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US