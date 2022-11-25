Over 500 students benefit from job fair

November 25, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Over 500 students of the Karnataka State Akka Mahadevi Women’s University benefited from the job fair organised by the university in association with the State government and the District Skill Mission in Vijayapura on Friday.

As many as 140 students have been offered placements and 378 have been selected for the second round of interviews. Of the 2,000 students who applied for the job fair, 800 appeared for interviews. Over 25 companies participated.

Vice-Chancellor B.K. Tulasimala and placement officer Babu Lamani were present, said a release.