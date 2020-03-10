Over 50 troupes for ‘Jaggalagi Habba’ today

HUBBALLI

The event is being held as part of Holi festivities

Over 50 folk troupes playing “Jaggalagi” (a traditional drum that is rolled on the ground while playing it) would be in Hubballi on Wednesday to participate in the “Jaggalagi Habba” being organised as part of the Holi festival.

Addressing presspersons here along with coordinator Shivu Menasinakai, organiser of the event and BJP State general secretary Mahesh Tenginakai said that already 51 teams from different villages had confirmed their participation for the fourth edition of the annual “Jaggalagi Habba”.

Mr. Tenginakai said that the annual event would be inaugurated by the seer of Moorusavir Mutt Sri Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami and the procession comprising scores of “Jaggalagi’ troupes and folk troupes playing various percussion instruments would begin from the Moorusavir Mutt High School Ground.

He said that folk troupes from various villages, towns and cities had been extending cooperation to the organisers in conducting the event and various organisations too had joined hands with them.

The procession in which the folk troupes would perform would cover Victoria Road, Koppikar Road, Bani Oni, Shakti Road, Station Road, Shettar Oni, Ganeshpet Circle, Maratha Galli, Broadway, Durgada Bail, Shah Bazaar and Mangalwarpet before concluding at the community hall at Gangadhar Nagar.

Mr. Tenginakai said that the special attraction of the event would be Tarakeshwar Yuvaka Mandal from Hangal, which would be presenting skits on the significance of Holi festival. Folk troupes proficient in playing the Kahale from Belagavi and Nagari from Mysuru were also expected to participate in this folk festival, he said.

Mr. Menasinakai said that various associations of merchants and traders had joined hands with them in organising the event and all along the route of the procession, there would be stalls to distribute snacks, water and soft drinks to folk artistes performing in the event.

Chairman of Hubballi Dharwad Urban Development Authority Nagesh Kalburgi and the former councillor Thippanna Majjagi were present. The annual event attracts hundreds of people from various places and the participation of folk troupes is increasing year after year.