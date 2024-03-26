Over 5 lakh submit applications for voter enrolment after publication of final electoral rolls in the April 26 polling districts

March 26, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

After the publication of the final electoral rolls for 2024 on January 22 till March 25 (the last date for enrolling), over five lakh people have submitted applications for voter registration in the 18 districts that go to poll on April 26.

As per the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) rules, eligible unregistered electors had time to update the electoral rolls till ten days before the last day of filing nominations. With April 4 being the last date for filing nominations in 18 districts, Monday was the last date.

According to data from the Election Commission, of the over 5 lakh applications received, 3.15 lakh have been accepted for registration in these districts. Not more than 38,000 of these applications have been rejected on grounds of incomplete entries (where proper documents/ photographs have not been uploaded/enclosed) and duplicate entries, a top official said.

Highest and lowest applications

In these districts, the highest number of applications have been received in Bengaluru Urban (1.16 lakh) while the lowest is in Kodagu at 6,700. Over 99% of the total applications in these districts were submitted online.

As per the revised final electoral rolls for 2024, published on January 22, Karnataka has 5.38 crore voters, including 2.68 crore women and 4,920 in the others’ category. “This number of total voters may slightly change following the update. The total number of voters had increased by 4.08 lakh since the publication of the draft electoral rolls on October 27, 2023,” the official said.

Remaining districts

In the remaining 16 districts that go to poll on May 7, people have time to update till April 9 (which is ten days before April 19, the last day of filing nominations for that phase). So far, over 3.2 lakh have submitted applications in these districts of which 2.21 lakh have been accepted for update.

Overall, 54,000 of the new applicants in all the 31 districts are first-time voters, who will turn 18 years old on April 1, the official said.

Manoj Kumar Meena, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for Karnataka, told The Hindu that the Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) for all the newly-added voters will also be printed and distributed before the date of polling.

In the 16 districts, people can submit applications online using the Voters Service Portal ( https://voters.eci.gov.in ) or the Voter Helpline Mobile App for inclusion of their name in the rolls, he said.

For any information regarding electoral rolls, EPICs, and submission of applications, individuals may contact the respective District Election Officers, Electoral Registration Officers, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, and Booth-lLvel Officers. They can also contact the toll free number 1950 (180042551950), he added.

Enrolment of unregistered voters till March 25 in 18 districts that go to poll on April 26

Applications submitted: 5 lakh

Applications accepted: 3.15 lakh

Applications rejected: 38,000

Highest applications received: In Bengaluru Urban — 1.16 lakh

Lowest applications received: In Kodagu — 6,700

Enrolment in districts that go to poll on May 7

Applications submitted so far: 3.2 lakh

Applications accepted: 2.21 lakh

People in these districts can register till April 9, which is 10 days before the last date of filing nominations (April 19)

