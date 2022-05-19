Over 40,000 students passed with grace marks
This year a total 40,061 student passed SSLC exams with grace marks of up to 10. The Board had decided to give grace marks to students who got marks very close to the pass mark. They decided to give for core subjects 8 grace marks and for languages up to 10. As per statistics, a total 35,931 students got grace marks for only one subject and 3,940 students got for two subjects.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.