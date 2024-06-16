GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 3,800 flex banners removed, 48 FIRs registered

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar had issued strict instructions to ensure that no unauthorised advertisements are put up within the BBMP limits

Published - June 16, 2024 08:49 am IST - Bengaluru

Shreyas H S
Shreyas H.S.
BBMP staff removing unauthorised banners from a skywalk in Bengaluru.

BBMP staff removing unauthorised banners from a skywalk in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit:

Legal action is being taken against those who put up unauthorised flex banners in the city. So far, 76 complaints have been filed at police stations, resulting in 48 FIRs. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has removed more than 3,800 flexes.

After Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar issued strict instructions to ensure that no unauthorised advertisements are put up within the BBMP limits, Chief Commissioner of the civic body Tushar Giri Nath issued an order for removal of such banners.

From June 1 to 14, 3,843 flex banners, LED displays, and hoardings were removed across the city. As many as 48 FIRs have been registered after 76 complaints were filed at police stations and fine totalling ₹75,000 has been imposed.

‘Do not install advertisements’ 

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Outdoor Advertising and Public Message Sub-bylaws, 2018, prohibit the installation of advertising boards for commercial purposes, LED advertisements, and flex banners, among others, in residential areas and on private property. It also bans public and personal advertisements such as greetings, event announcements, and flags. Citizens are requested to refrain from installing unauthorised advertisements, said Mr. Giri Nath.

Call 1533 to report

Citizens can report unauthorised advertisements within the BBMP jurisdiction by calling the helpline number 1533 or by sending photos or videos with the location to the advertisement division’s WhatsApp number 9480683939.

