Kalaburagi

21 January 2022 21:34 IST

COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Kalyana Karnataka on Friday, but there were no deaths owing to the infection in the region .

The region registered 3,089 cases, with Kalaburagi seeing 1,164 cases, Ballari 767, Raichur 367, Bidar 351, Koppal 324, and Yadgir 116 cases.

Advertising

Advertising