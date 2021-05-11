Over 300 media persons get vaccine in twin cities

Over 300 journalists, photographers, camera persons and a few staff of the Department of Information and Publicity received vaccine at a special vaccination programme conducted in Hubballi and Dharwad on Tuesday.

The special programme was conducted following declaration of media persons as frontline warriors by the State government and an order to give them vaccine on priority basis and a subsequent direction from Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil.

In Hubballi, 240 media persons received their first dose of Covishield during the special vaccination programme held at the Patrakartara Bhavan of the Dharwad District Union of Working Journalists (DDUWJ).

While 196 media persons in the age group of 18 to 44 received the vaccine, there were also 44 others who were aged above 45 who were inoculated.

Medical Officer of Chitaguppi Hospital Sridhar Dandeppanavar and Prakash Naragund accompanied by health staff Asha Yadalli, Kavya Goravanagol, Praveen S.M., Mallikarjun N.M., Pavitra S. and Shweta administered the vaccine to the media persons.

In Dharwad, a total of 67 media persons received the vaccine at Vartha Bhavan with District Health Officer Yashwant Madinkar and RCH Officer S.M. Honakeri monitoring the programme.

While several of the media persons had enrolled their names for the vaccine with the Information Department, those who had not enrolled were also allowed to do spot registration for receiving it.