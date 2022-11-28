Over 30% RO plants in Karnataka violating guidelines, says KEA report

November 28, 2022 08:32 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

In what raises questions over the impunity with which guidelines have been violated in setting up reverse osmosis (RO) drinking water plants across the State, an internal report of the State government shows more than 30% of the over 25,000 RO plants were installed violating one or many guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

The violations include installation of the water plants without laboratory certifications, units being installed without calling tenders, installing at a cost higher than the fixed price, and use of non BIS/ISO equipment in the RO units.

Some not functional

These revelations have come in a report prepared by the Karnataka Evaluation Authority (KEA) that reviewed the functioning of the RO drinking water plants installed between 2013 and 2021 during which time 26,569 plants were installed. Of the total, about 569 (2.26%) of the RO plants are not functional, said the report, which was submitted to the Joint House Committee probing irregularities in RO plants recently. Out of 26,669 RO plants, information for about 25,219 plants have been submitted to the evaluation authority.

The joint house committee was set up in 2020 after allegations of a scam surfaced in installation of RO water plants in the State, and the then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa acknowledged a massive scam with the price paid to install RO plants being three to four times higher than the actual price. The report confirms those allegations and stated that cost of setting up 12,601 RO plants were above the average fixed cost, which range from ₹6.09 lakh to ₹21.15 lakh, depending on the capacity of the RO plant.

As many as 7,893 RO plants or about 32 % of the plants have been installed, violating guidelines laid down by the government for installation of a drinking water plant. The biggest violations have come in RO plants installed under Urban Development Department and Planning Department with 2,722 and 2,458, respectively. The violations include installing RO plants without certification from the laboratory (2,125), installation without calling tender (2,606), equipment not conforming to BIS/ISO guidelines (973), and units installed without Memorandum of Understanding (2,809 or 11.14 %).

However, the implementing departments or agencies have not provided details on the action taken against the violation of guidelines despite the Planning Department seeking details, the review noted.

Highest number of RO plants in the State has been installed by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj with 18,091 or about 39.5 % total installed in the State, followed by Urban Development department and Planning department with 2,791 and 2,790 plants respectively.

Polluted sources

Regarding quality of the source of water such as borewells, open wells, and others, in 19,977 sources or about 79.21%, the ROs have been installed in places where water sources are polluted. In about 3,600 sources or about 14. 27%, the source of water for RO plant is not polluted, while the details of the sources of water for 1,642 plants or about 6.51% were not provided for review.

However, the report revealed that 2,195 RO plants have been installed without certification from the water testing laboratory while this information has not been provided for 2,263 units by respective agencies, raising doubts about the certification and quality of water. In all, 20,761 units have laboratory certification.

The report noted that a total of ₹205.96 crore was collected from 19,387 units during the period.