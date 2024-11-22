Over 3 lakh literary enthusiasts expected for Mandya Sahitya Sammelana: Minister

The ground-breaking ceremony for beginning the activities and constructing the stage for the 87th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana was held at the vacant plot behind Sanjo Hospital, off Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, in Mandya on Friday.

Minister in charge of Mandya district N. Cheluvarayaswamy gave a start to the works for constructing the mega stage for the main Sammelana event at the plot.

The Minister said the sammelana will be held from December 20 to 22 and the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of stage and other works got off to a smooth start as only one month is remaining for the literary event.

The work for the construction of the grand stage has formally begun from today, he added.

Expressing happiness over the choice of renowned literary personality Go. Ru. Channabasappa the Mandya Sammelana president, said the people in the State have expressed happiness over the choice and congratulated the eminent writer on behalf of the Sahitya Parishat, the Mandya district administration and the people of Mandya.

The Minister said the arrangements for the sammelana are underway as the literary festival is expected to draw writers, poets, Kannada and literary enthusiasts, pro-Kannada activists, Kannada organisations and dignitaries.

The Kannada Sahitya Parishat, District Sahitya Parishat, the State government, the district administration, and the elected representatives of the district have taken the responsibility for successfully organising the sammelana.

Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy said the sammelana is expected to attract over 3 lakh to 4 lakh people and arrangements such as food, parking, sessions, toilets, drinking water and other facilities are being made. The arrangements and works are happening as per the action plans discussed at the levels of various committees which have been given the tasks of the arrangements, he added.

The support of everyone in the district was essential for organising a memorable sammelana, he felt.