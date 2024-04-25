GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 2.7 lakh specially challenged electors

They can use Saksham App to request services till 5 pm on polling day

April 25, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Of the total electorate of 2.88 crore in the 14 constituencies that go to polls on Friday, 2,76,042 are specially challenged electors (Persons with Disabilities - PwDs).

Working towards easing the voter identification and registration process for PwDs, the Election Commission has offered these electors customised services that they can ask for through a specially designed mobile application called Saksham.

The Saksham app provides a number of features to help PwDs register to vote, find their polling station, and cast their vote. These features include voice assistance for PwDs who are visually impaired, text-to-speech for the hearing impaired, accessibility features such as large fonts and high-contrast colors, to make it easier for PwDs to use, information on polling stations, including the location, the accessibility features available at the polling station, and the contact details of the polling officials.

So far in the 14 constituencies, 756 PwDs have requested wheelchairs, 489 for transportation and 31 for assistance. These specially challenged voters have time till 5 p.m. on the polling day to book their requests on the app, stated an official press release.

