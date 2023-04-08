April 08, 2023 08:44 am | Updated 08:53 am IST - Bengaluru

Nearly half of Karnataka’s population is now aware of the functioning of the electronic voting nachines (EVMs) that will be used in the Assembly polls. The Election Commission has completed awareness in all polling stations and over 2.6 crore electors have participated in EVM demonstrations across the State from February till March 29, when the elections were announced.

This time, newly manufactured EVMs that have not been used in any other State before, are being used in the elections, V. Raghavendra, Joint Chief Electoral Officer (EVM), told The Hindu on the sidelines of a media workshop.

Demonstrations

Of the total 2,64,37,306 electors who participated in EVM demonstrations so far, 2,49,22,405 people witnessed the demonstrations at the revenue sub-divisions. The highest elector participation was in Hassan (32,18,159) followed by Tumakuru (10,58,446), Chitradurga (9,95,492), Bidar (9,87,498), and Bengaluru Urban (9,37,810).

The lowest number of elector participation was in Kodagu (20,153), followed by Udupi (28,264), Chamarajanagar (98,598), Yadgir (1,31,919), and BBMP South (1,22,394), according to data.

“We started from February 15 and have covered all the polling stations till the announcement of the elections. Now, we are continuing to create awareness through digital media platforms. A total of 2,945 teams were deployed to take up awareness through EVM Demonstration Centre (EDC) and Mobile Demonstration Vans (MDVs),” the official said.

He said awareness was done for all the stakeholders, including voters, political parties, the media, persons with disabilities, transgender persons, farmers, tribal people, judicial persons, first-time voters, and college students.

Machines more than required

For a total 58,282 polling stations in the State, 1,15,709 ballot units have been made available and all have undergone first-level checking. This is 199% more than the requirement, according to officials from the Election Commission. Similarly, the 82,543 control units (142% more than the requirement) and 89,379 VVPAT machines (153% more than the requirement) have been kept ready. All machines have undergone checking, officials said.

“This time, we will be using the latest M3 EVMs manufactured by Hyderabad-based Electronics Corporation of India Ltd. These machines are fresh from the manufacturers and have not been used in any election,” Mr. Raghavendra said.

Asserting that the EVMs have undergone multiple levels of testing, he said the machines were non-tamperable, both due to technological measures and also due to strict administrative and security procedures laid out by the Election Commission.