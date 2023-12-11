HamberMenu
Over 25,000 farmers expected to take part in BJP rally in Belagavi tomorrow

December 11, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
The rally will be held in Malini City on B.S. Yediyurappa Road near the Suvarna Soudha (in the background) in Belagavi at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The rally will be held in Malini City on B.S. Yediyurappa Road near the Suvarna Soudha (in the background) in Belagavi at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

The BJP will organise a huge farmers rally in Belagavi on Wedensday, in protest against what it calls anti-farmers policies of the State government.

BJP State unit president B.Y. Vijayendra said in a meeting with legislators and other leaders that there is an urgent need to awaken the government from its deep slumber.

“We will demand all benefits, including drought relief of up to ₹10,000 per acre, loan and interest waiver, crop insurance payment and seed kits for next year’s sowing. We cannot rest till this government is unseated,” he said.

MLC N. Ravi Kumar told journalists that over 25,000 farmers are expected to participate in the protest.

“The Congress government in the State is corrupt. It is bankrupt and has no money for development. Even the much-touted guarantees are not being implemented properly. We need to fight against this,” he said.

He criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for declaring a development package of ₹10,000 crore for minorities, when there is no money with the Exchequer to take up drought relief.

The rally will be held in Malini City on B.S. Yediyurappa Road near the Suvarna Soudha at around 3 p.m.

The former Chief Ministers Basavaraj Bommai and D.V. Sadananda Gowda and other senior leaders will address the delegates.

