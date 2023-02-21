Over 2,500 secure employment at job fair

February 21, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - MYSURU

a total of 2,505 participants received job letters on the spot at the Job Fair held in the city on Tuesday.

It was jointly organised by the Department of Skill Development Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Mysuru district administration, Karnataka Skill Development Corporation and others at the Exhibition Grounds.

There were 8,729 registrations for the job fair of whom 5,478 were men and 3,251 were women. While 1,867 men received job offers on the spot, 628 women were also recruited. Besides, 652 men and 248 women were selected for entrepreneurship training.

S.A. Ramdas, MLA, who addressed the job aspirants said that in a bid to publicise and popularise various government programmes and welfare measures launched for the benefit of the students and the youth community, the concept of ‘’government-on-wheels’’ will be unveiled in due course.

This would provide all information related to various schemes rolled out for the student community of which they are not aware. It includes job opportunities, scholarships and other information.

The MLA said entrepreneurship training was as important as skill development and cited the examples of a few individuals who had undergone such training provided by the government and who were now settled abroad and engaging in business. Instead of job seekers entrepreneurship training will help one become job creators, he added.

So far 8 such job fairs have been conducted and those who were rendered unemployed during the pandemic saw this as a ray of hope and many were re-employed, said Mr. Ramdas. He exhorted the student community and the youth to strive to be entrepreneurs and stressed the importance of entrepreneurship training.

The participants in the job fair were informed that both the Centre and the State had introduced welfare measures and schemes exclusively for the benefit of girls and women and this included loan facilities at low interest without any guarantors.

Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor G. Roopa and officials from various government departments were present.