Over 2,500 fatal electrical accidents in Karnataka in the last five years

There have been 2,539 fatal electrical accidents in Karnataka in the last five years (between 2019–20 and 2023–24), according to the Electrical Inspectorate’s data. Apart from this, there have been 1,070 non-fatal electrical accidents, 2,534 fatal accidents pertaining to animals and 3,420 fire accidents (induced by electrical issues) in the last five years. However, the number of fatal and non-fatal electrical accidents was the lowest in 2023–24.

While there were 538 fatal accidents and 201 non-fatal accidents in 2022–23, the number came down to 473 and 169 respectively in 2023-24. A senior official from the Energy Department attributed the dip in the numbers to increased public awareness.

“We have created a lot of awareness among the public through street plays, media advertisements and even at the school level by organising painting and essay competitions around the theme of electrical safety,” the official said.

Electrical Safety Week

In an effort to reduce these numbers further, the Electrical Inspectorate will observe ‘National Electrical Safety Week–2024’ from June 26 to July 2. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will kickstart the week on June 26, followed by a walkathon from Vidhana Soudha to K.R. Circle.

“We observe this every year to reduce electrical accidents as per Central Electricity Authority regulations 2023. The number of fire accidents especially is even more than fatal accidents, and these mostly occur in North Karnataka region,” said T. N. Appachu, Chief Electrical Inspector.

He said both farmers and electricity supply companies (escoms) were at fault for these accidents. “50% of these accidents occur in the vicinity of sugarcane fields as lines are drawn over the fields, and they sag a lot. When sugarcanes touch these wires, they snap and result in electrocution. More awareness is needed in these regards,” Mr. Appachu said.

Electrical accidents also occur more in Low Tension installations rather than in High Tension installations. “In HT installations, there are designated personnel to look after electrical safety. However, in LT installations (domestic), especially in high-rise apartments, there is minimal regard for electrical safety. The Safety Week aims to create awareness among such consumers too,” Mr. Appachu said.