Over ₹2,500 crore spent on Smart City projects in Karnataka

Bengaluru

19 August 2021 11:11 IST

Beneficiaries are Belagavi, Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Shivamogga, Davangere and Tumakuru

More than ₹2,500 crore has been spent on Smart City projects in Karnataka since 2019-20. While ₹700 crore was spent during 2019-20, ₹1,300 crore was spent during 2020-21. So far, ₹537 crore has been spent during 2021-22.

The figures were revealed during an official meeting in Bengaluru on August 16 that was chaired by Urban Development Minister B.A. Basavaraja. Officials also informed that Karnataka stood in 6th place in Smart City project implementation.

Smart cities projects are in progress in Belagavi, Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Shivamogga, Davangere and Tumakuru. The Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation is the nodal agency for implementation of Smart City projects that are jointly funded by the Centre and State governments.

The Minister, who also chaired meeting of senior officials of the Urban Development Department, directed them to ensure maintenance of hygiene in corporation limits by initiating a cleanliness drive. He said that the Mahatma Gandhi Nagara Vikasa programme has been approved by the government, and that work should be completed within the scheduled time frame.

Mr. Basavaraja directed the officials to collect property tax efficiently and issue notices to those who are yet to clear their dues. “Do not be under any pressure,” he said.