Over 20,000 for Yogathon

Over 20,000 Yoga enthusiasts from Dharwad will be performing various asanas during the Yogathon to be held on August 14.

This State-wide programme is being held as part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shivanand Bhajantri said in Dharwad. He was speaking at a preparatory meeting at the R.N. Shetty District Stadium.

The event will be organised by the district administration, the zilla panchayat, the AYUSH Department, Nehru Yuva Kendra and Patanjali Yoga Samithi.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner urged Yoga centres, school and college students, medical practitioners and the general public to participate.

AYUSH TV representative Srinivas Murthy said that the State government will attempt a world record for participation. He said that one trainer will guide a batch of 50 performers.