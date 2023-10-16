Over 2,000 people take part enthusiastically in Karwar Run

October 16, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Over 2,000 people from different walks of life and in different age groups participated in the first edition of Karwar Run organised by the Karwar Naval Base to commemorate the rich and proud history of the Indian Navy in Karwar on Sunday.

According to a press release issued by Karwar Naval Base, the event was in line with the Central government’s Fit India initiative.

The event included a 50-km Cyclothon, along the scenic beaches from Karwar Naval Base to the Goa border. There was also a 10-km run along the seaside roads of the Naval Base and a 5-km Run for Fun.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event provided an opportunity for civilians to interact with the naval community, both serving and retired.

Flagging off the run, Rear Admiral K.M. Ramakrishnan, Flag Officer Commanding Karnataka Naval Area, announced that the event will be organised on a grand scale in the coming years so as to make it a signature event in the annual calendar of Karwar.

Along with commemoration of the India Navy’s glorious history, the event will give a boost to the local tourism and economy, he said.

The event was attended by the officials of the local administration, heads of several institutions, hospitals and hotels. Renowned singer Lucky Ali added glamour to the event with his participation. The naval jazz band enthralled the participants. And, there was a Zumba session and yoga session.

Winners

Visnu Todkar and Aditi Lohit won the 50 km men’s and women’s Cyclothon events, respectively. Rahul and Chandrika Gauda emerged winners in the 10 km run for men and women, respectively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.