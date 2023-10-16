ADVERTISEMENT

Over 2,000 people take part enthusiastically in Karwar Run

October 16, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The first edition of Karwar Run organised by Karwar Naval Base to commemorate the rich and proud history of the Indian Navy being flagged off in Karwar on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Over 2,000 people from different walks of life and in different age groups participated in the first edition of Karwar Run organised by the Karwar Naval Base to commemorate the rich and proud history of the Indian Navy in Karwar on Sunday.

According to a press release issued by Karwar Naval Base, the event was in line with the Central government’s Fit India initiative.

The event included a 50-km Cyclothon, along the scenic beaches from Karwar Naval Base to the Goa border. There was also a 10-km run along the seaside roads of the Naval Base and a 5-km Run for Fun.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The event provided an opportunity for civilians to interact with the naval community, both serving and retired.

Flagging off the run, Rear Admiral K.M. Ramakrishnan, Flag Officer Commanding Karnataka Naval Area, announced that the event will be organised on a grand scale in the coming years so as to make it a signature event in the annual calendar of Karwar.

Along with commemoration of the India Navy’s glorious history, the event will give a boost to the local tourism and economy, he said.

The event was attended by the officials of the local administration, heads of several institutions, hospitals and hotels. Renowned singer Lucky Ali added glamour to the event with his participation. The naval jazz band enthralled the participants. And, there was a Zumba session and yoga session.

Winners

Visnu Todkar and Aditi Lohit won the 50 km men’s and women’s Cyclothon events, respectively. Rahul and Chandrika Gauda emerged winners in the 10 km run for men and women, respectively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US