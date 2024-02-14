ADVERTISEMENT

Over 2,000 participate in Rotary Half Marathon in Belagavi

February 14, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Over 2,000 enthusiasts participated in the 13th edition of the Rotary Half Marathon in Belagavi on Sunday with the theme, Say No to Drugs.

Brigadier Joydip Mukherjee of Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre and Ravi Patil of Vijaya College flagged off the event.

It was organised by the Rotary Club of Venugram Belagavi in association with Rotaract Club of Venugram Belagavi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Shrikant B. and Neera Purohit won the Half Marathon race in the Men’s and Women’s divisions.

Aniket Khade and Netra Manoj Sutar won the 10 km race.

Manish Dalavi and Kranti Vetal won the 5 km race.

Resource person Bhimsen Tekkalki gave a talk on the topic of substance abuse. Jagadish Shinde was the race director.

Sanjeev Deshpande, Latesh Porwal, Lokesh Hongal, Somnath Kudchikar, Rohan Kadam and Harshad Doshi and others were present in the organising committee.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US