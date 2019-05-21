Over 2,000 flamingoes found in Almatti backwaters in Vijayapura-Bagalkot

The backwaters of Almatti dam, a summer home for many migratory birds, have some cheerful news for bird lovers with the Forest Department finding the presence of over 2,000 flamingoes nestling.

Recently, the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHC) asked the Forest Department to conduct a census to know the exact number of migratory birds arriving at the backwaters.

Officials visited the backwaters area, including Parvati Katte, Bengal, Gani, Bawasab Hill of Vijayapura district and Mulagolli, Bannur, Gulbal and Alur of Bagalkot district.

The officials said that BNHC has been conducting census of flamingoes across the nation, including in the Almatti backwaters.

“Almatti backwaters have been inviting flamingoes for about a decade now. But this was not known to BNHC. Several water bodies in the district are receiving different migratory birds, including flamingoes. After information reached BNHC, it included Almatti backwaters area for counting flamingoes,” the officials said.

Following its inclusion, BNHC asked the Forest Department to record the presence of flamingoes with photographs.

These beautiful birds, with elongated neck, beak and feet, are normally found in thousands in the Kutch area of Gujarat.

Ornithologists say that these birds have so much strength in their wings that they could fly for hundreds of kilometres without landing on ground.

After reaching their destination, the birds lay eggs and hatch them. The forest officials found numerous chicks of these birds in different nests.

Meanwhile, the officials said that to stop hunting of these lovely birds, they have appointed watchers in different areas. To provide a secure atmosphere so that they live without any fear, the officials have completely banned the entry of heavy vehicles and sand extraction in the area.

The officials said that they are already making efforts to declare this area as bird sanctuary which will not only give greater protection to migratory birds but also attract bird lovers from different parts of the country.