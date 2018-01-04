Over 2,000 audiologists from India, abroad to attend Mysuru ISHA meet

The Mysuru chapter of the Indian Speech and Hearing Association (MyISHA) is set to host the golden jubilee conference of the Indian Speech and Hearing Association (ISHA) in Mysuru. The conference will be attended by over 2,000 audiologists and speech language pathologists from India and aboard.

The 50th annual convention of the Indian Speech and Hearing Association will be held from Friday to Sunday at the All-India Institute of Speech and Hearing (ISHACON) — the birthplace and headquarters of the association. Governor Vajubhai Vala will inaugurate the 50th ISHACON at AIISH Gymkhana campus here at 6.15 p.m. on Friday. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of the Mysuru royal family, will be the guest of honour.

The scientific session of the conference will start with homage to the founders of the ISHA. Dr. N. Rathna, Prof. Ramesh Oza, and Dr. Shailaja Nikam, signatories of the memorandum of association of ISHA in 1967, will talk about its golden era. Other senior members of the association. Dr. N.P. Nataraja, Dr. M. Jayaram, and Dr. Shivashankar N. will be addressing the delegates during the session, a release stated here.

The deliberations and discussions at the conference will add a wealth of knowledge to the participants who will learn about the state-of-the-art techniques in diagnosis and rehabilitation of communication problems.

Experts in the field will deliver lectures on diverse topics such as language recovery in aphasia, paediatric feeding disorders, and intervention, professional voice management, motor speech disorders in neuro-developmental syndromes, dead regions of the cochlea, clinical applications of OAE, cross check principles of diagnostic audiology, certification of disability, and funding opportunities for aid and appliances, the release added. In addition, around 220 research papers will be presented by students and professionals at the conference.

Prior to the conference, six workshops will be held on Thursday to enable delegates to get in-depth hands-on training on specific issues. More than 50 stalls will be put up by different companies related to speech and hearing exhibiting their products and recent technical advances. The vision document that will be released as part of the conference will give directions to the members of the association to enhance the clinical and research activities. The document will also emphasise on the ethics to be practised by its members and directions to establish a speech and hearing council.

For more details, visit www.ishacon.com.