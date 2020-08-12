Over 200 babies delivered safely at trauma care centre

Though there have been multiple accounts of pregnant women, like others in need of treatment, struggling to get hospital admission, there is good news from certain quarters. Over 200 healthy babies were delivered at the Emergency and Trauma Care Centre, Victoria Hospital, over the last three months.
Doctors from Vani Vilas hospital carried out the deliveries of COVID-19-positive women at the centre, in an arrangement necessitated by the pandemic.
S. Balaji Pai, Special Officer, Emergency and Trauma Care Centre, said as many as 203 babies were delivered between May and July. “The main challenge in case of handling patients who were COVID-19 positive was to not only ensure usual precautions, but to also take care of ourselves. It is difficult to wear a PPE, a sterile gown over it, and goggles during the procedure. Fortunately, there were not many other surgeries. No child tested positive and there was also not a single surgical site infection,” he said.
He said that separate OTs were prepared, one for normal deliveries. “We only used disposable caesarian kits. The costs are also heavy, but the results good,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath