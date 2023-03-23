Over ₹20 lakh in cash, liquor seized in Gadag

March 23, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In several incidents reported in the last two days, the Gadag Police have seized unaccounted for cash of over ₹20 lakh and liquor bottles and registered cases against several people.

In a case reported in the Gadag Town Police Station limits, the police seized ₹15 lakh in cash from two people when they were transporting it in a goods vehicle from Laxmeshwar to Gadag. The Gadag Town Police intercepted the vehicle on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the two failed to give any satisfactory answer about the cash they were carrying. Also, they did not have any documents pertaining to the cash.

In the other case, the Laxmeshwar Police seized ₹4.5 lakh in cash that was being transported in a car on Laxmeshwar-Hubballi Road. The driver failed to produce any documents pertaining to the cash.

Meanwhile, Betageri Police intercepted a car on Gajendragad-Gadag route on Wednesday night and seized ₹1.43 lakh in cash.

Gadag Rural Police seized 25 liquor bottles worth over ₹46,000 being transported illegally in a car at Dundur Check-post on Wednesday evening. The accused, Shivanand Javali, was transporting the liquor bottles without any permit.