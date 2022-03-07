Over 20 fall ill after inhaling chlorine gas in Mysuru

The gas was leaked from an unused chlorination plant put up at the railway quarters; leak plugged

As many as 25 persons, including some students, developed complications like breathlessness and nausea after reportedly inhaling chlorine gas that leaked from a container in railway quarters at Yadavagiri here on Monday afternoon.

They are said to be stable now though five of them were shifted to other hospitals, including K.R. Hospital, for treatment.

Divisional Railway Manager Rahul Agarwal told The Hindu that the leak at the chlorination plant had been plugged and efforts were on to permanently clear the container lying unused. The plant was put up for chlorination of borewell water for supply in the quarters. It was not being used after the colony started getting water from the municipal corporation, he added.

“The leak was detected in the afternoon. Those living next to the plant and some passers-by developed complications. They were rushed to the hospital for observation. About 20-25 persons developed complications and are stable now,” he said.

Engineers from the railways and Vani Vilas Water Works of the MCC are at the plant working out measures to permanently dismantle the plant, the DRM said.

The roads surrounding the chlorination plant were closed as a precautionary measure and traffic was diverted. Fire personnel rushed to the spot and plugged the leak.

District Health Officer K.H. Prasad said the affected persons, including two children, are stable and a few of them have been discharged. The two children are under observation, he added. A few of them were put on oxygen support. After initial observation at the railway hospital, some were rushed to private hospitals and others to K.R. Hospital.