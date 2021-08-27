Over 2 lakh candidates register for CET

Bengaluru

27 August 2021 00:51 IST

A total of 2,01,816 candidates have registered for the Common Entrance Test (CET-2021), which will be conducted across 530 centres in Karnataka on August 28 and 29. Candidates have to compulsorily wear masks while writing the examination.

Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts have appointed one observer of Assistant Commissioner cadre to each examination centre. Around 530 observers, 1,060 special invigilation squad members, 530 custodians, and around 8,409 invigilators and 20,415 officials have been deployed for examination duties, said Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan in a press statement.

The Kannada language test for Horanadu and Gadinadu candidates will be held on August 30 in Bidar, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Ballari, Mangaluru, and Bengaluru for which 1,682 candidates have registered, the release stated.

