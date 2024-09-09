Over 19,000 people to participate to form human chain in Chamarajanagar on Intl. Day of Democracy

About 19,200 people are expected to participate in a 24-km-long human chain to be formed in the border district of Chamarajanagar on International Day of Democracy on September 15.

The human chain in Chamarajanagar will be part of the 2,500 km-long human chain to be formed from Basavakalyan in Bidar to Chamarajanagar to spread awareness about the Constitution and Democracy.

Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha MP Sunil Bose told reporters in Chamarajanagar on Monday that the human chain will be formed from Muguru Cross on the border of the district to Pachappa Circle in Chamarajanagar town between 8.30 a.m. and 10.30 a.m.

Chamarajanagar MLA and Chairman of public sector Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL) C. Puttarangashetty said one official each will be deputed to oversee the human chain for every 100 metres while a taluk level official will be assigned the supervision of every 500 metres of the human chain and a district level officer will oversee the human chain for every one kilometre.

Mr. Bose has called upon the people’s representatives, office bearers of various organisations, members of voluntary organisations, civil society members, women’s organisations, and NGOs, besides advocates, teachers, students and media representatives to participate in the human chain in large numbers.

On the occasion, a special programme will also be held to wave a one-km-long tricolour from Pachappa circle to Journalists’ Association premises in Chamarajanagar, he said.

Mandya

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya Kumara said the 62-km-long human chain to be formed in Mandya on International Day of Democracy on September 15 will stretch from Nidaghatta in Maddur taluk to Siddalingapura in Srirangapatna taluk.

Addressing a meeting in the regard in Mandya on Monday, Mr. Kumarkm pointed out that about 1,000 persons were required for each km of human chain and a total of 17 district-level officials have been appointed as nodal officers for the exercise.

At Nidaghatta from where the human chain starts, a total of four folk trouples and school bands will stage a cultural programme.

Mr. Kumara has also directed officials to ensure that vehicles are arranged to transport students from their institutions to the spots assigned to them. As the human chain is to be formed on the service road, officials including the police department officials have been directed to ensure that the children do not cross the highway.

Mysuru

As already announced, the human chain in Mysuru district is expected stretch 58 km.

About 60,000 people are expected to participate in the human chain, which starts from Siddalingapura on the outskirts of Mysuru and pass through parts of the city including B.R. Ambedkar’s statue near Town Hall.