Over 1.9 lakh requests to travel to Karnataka made through Seva Sindhu

As many as 70,739 requests for e-passes, mainly by those stranded in other States and Union Territories, have been made to travel to Bengaluru Urban district through the Seva Sindhu portal, according to the COVID-19 war room data. Out of these, 34,665 requests have been approved so far.

Overall, 1,90,609 requests for e-pases to travel to Karnataka, mainly by people of the State stranded in all other States and Union Territories, have been made. Out of them, 1,26,816 (66.53%) requests have been approved. However, not all those who have got approvals have come to the State.

State-wise, as many as 67,518 return requests were made by those stranded in Maharashtra alone, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 29,308 requests and Tamil Nadu with 27,743 requests.

In terms of districts, after Bengaluru Urban, it was Kalaburagi that received the second highest requests at 12,809, of which 12,138 were approved, followed by Udupi district — 11,919 requests of which 5,039 were approved.

A senior official said the approvals were given on first-come, first-served basis and also by taking into account the capacity of each district to institutionally quarantine the returnees which is mandatory, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioners of each district.

Approvals to those who want to return to the State from Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu have been “temporarily stalled” since May 18.

According to sources, so far about 1.1 lakh people who have travelled to Karnataka from other States are put under institutional quarantine in their respective districts.