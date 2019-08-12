Over 1,500 people lose connectivity with mainland at Charmadi

More than 1,500 people, including those from Malekudiya tribe, living on the foothills of the Western Ghats under Charmadi Gram Panchayat in Belthangady taluk, have lost connectivity with the mainland.

This is thanks to flash floods in Mrutyunjaya river, which washed away a bridge and cut off road approaches to two more bridges on the same river on Friday evening.

The three bridges at Annaru, Aralapade, and Parlani were the links for the people living in Annaru, Hosamata, Marangai, and Aranepade villages on the foothills of the ghats (beyond which there is nothing but deep forest) with the mainland at Charmadi where National Highway 73 (Mangaluru-Mudigere-Chikkamagaluru Road) passed through.

Huge trees, boulders, and debris floating on the river from the Western Ghats washed away the bridge at Annaru on August 9. Some debris got stuck at two more bridges at Aralapade and Parlani changing the course of the river and cut off the road approaches to the bridges after the flood hit around 3 p.m.

The road approaches to the bridges at Aralapade and Parlani are yet to be restored.

“About 400 families do not have connectivity on the ghats side (deep forest side) now. It includes about 70 Malekudiya tribal families at Annaru,” Prakash Shetty, Panchayat Development Officer (PDO), Charmadi Gram Panchayat, told The Hindu.

“We are sending food to the people living on the forest side through a raft and using ropes at Annaru where the bridge has been completely washed away,” Mr. Shetty said.

“The panchayat will first remove the trees and debris at Aralapade and Parlani bridges and then build temporary footbridges using arecanut palms or other material to restore connectivity,” the PDO said.

Using an earthmover

When The Hindu visited the trouble spots on Sunday, the locals were seen passing across food and other items with a rope tied to an earthmover at Parlani.

On the other hand, many people from the other side of the river who had come to mainland Charmadi on Friday are stuck, unable to return.

Some of them had come to Charmadi to offer special puja at Panchalingeshwara Temple as it was Varamahalakshmi festival.

“My wife and I are stuck have been stuck (in Charmadi) for the past three days and are taking shelter in the relief camp at the temple. We had come to offer puja at the temple. My two children and 62-year-old diabetic mother are at home on the other side,” Prakash Achari said.

Many like him have taken shelter at the homes of their relatives, friends, and relief camps on the mainland.