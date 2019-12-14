Over 1,500 Cong. workers attend ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally

Over 1,500 Congress workers from the State, including MLAs, MLCs, councillors, district and block Congress presidents and office-bearers, participated in the massive ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally organised by the party in Delhi on Saturday.

KPCC Working President Eshwar Khandre said at least 100 workers from every block of district congress committees attended.

Meanwhile, following the resignations of Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, most senior leaders are hoping to meet All India Congress Committee leaders and the high command to discuss the prevailing situation in Karnataka. While no discussion happened on Saturday, sources said some leaders are waiting to get an appointment with the high command.

Opposition leader in the Karnataka Legislative Council S.R. Patil said the ball is in the high command’s court now. Mr. Patil, who is eyeing the KPCC president post, told presspersons in Delhi that the high command and seniors will take a decision after deliberating on the issue. “If there is any need, we will discuss with the Karnataka in-charge and express our views,” he said, after participating in the rally.

Sources said the high command is not likely to take any decision on the new leadership in Karnataka at least till the Jharkhand elections are over. “While everyone was busy with the rally, the focus of Central leaders will now be on the Jharkhand elections,” sources said.

Opposition visits Siddaramaiah in hospital

Several Opposition members, including S.T. Somashekar, Byrathi Basavaraj, Muniratna, A.H. Vishwanath, G.T. Deve Gowda, and Health Minister B. Sriramulu, visited former Cief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who is recuperating in a private hospital after angioplasty, is likely to be discharged in a day or two.

The former Chief Minister has seen a slew of visitors, including Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, since he has been admitted. Several religious heads have also met him.