Over 15 tonnes of products made of banned plastic seized

Carrying out a raid, the municipal authorities led by Commissioner of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation Ishwar Ullagaddi have seized over 15 tonnes of products made of banned plastic from a factory in Hubballi.

Based on a tip-off, the raid was carried out at Rajani Polypack Private Limited located at Phase 1 of Gokul Road Industrial Estate in Hubballi on Tuesday.

Mr. Ishwar Ullagaddi has said that the manufacturing unit established in 2011 was manufacturing products out of banned single-use plastic of 30-35 microns.

He said that they will write to the Industries Department seeking cancellation of trade licence of the manufacturing unit.

Meanwhile, the special drive to check the use and production of products out of banned plastic will continue, he said.

