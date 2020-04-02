Over 14,000 guest lecturers in degree colleges not paid for months

Over 14,000 guest faculty members from 413 first grade degree colleges who have not received their salaries from the State government for months on end, some as long as over four months, have written a letter to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to rectify the situation.

With the price of essentials and kitchen staples rising, the money would help them tide over the crisis until the lockdown is lifted, they said. Many of these lecturers have other jobs, which they haven’t been able to report to.

Last month the Department of Collegiate Education gave one month’s salary, but the remaining is pending, say lecturers. A lecturer who teaches in a college in Bengaluru said “This is a tough time for us and we hope the government responds.”

Officials of the Department of Collegiate Education said that they were awaiting funds from the Finance Department. The department had pulled up the DCE for hiring more guest faculty members than required.