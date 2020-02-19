Over 1,200 wrestlers to combat for titles at Kusti Habba in Dharwad

Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa inspecting the arrangements for the Karnataka Kusti Habba in Dharwad on Tuesday.

19 February 2020 00:54 IST

The city is gearing up to host the Karnataka Kusti Habba, a four-day State-level indigenous style wrestling contest set to begin at the Karnatak College Dharwad (KCD) Grounds here on Saturday.

A release from Senior Assistant Director, Department of Information and Public Relations, Manjunath Dollin, stated that the arrangements to host the mega event are going on in full swing. Over 1,200 wrestlers from across the State would combat for titles. This is the second edition of the Karnataka Kusti Habba to be organised by the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports.

The State government launched the contest last year to promote and popularise Indian style of wrestling and encourage indigenous wrestlers, especially those from rural areas. This apart, several senior wrestlers of national and international fame from India and countries such as Azerbaijan, Georgia and Iran would arrive to take part in the competitions.

Competitions would be held in 14 age group, under 17 and over 18 male and female and categories of 30 different weight classifications as per the guidelines laid down by the Indian Style Wrestling Association. Those who are born in 2006, 2007 and 2008 are eligible to participate in the 14 age group category, while those born in 2003, 2005 and 2005 can take part in the 17 age group category. Wrestlers taking part in the 18 year and above category should have born in or before 2002. Winners in all the three categories would be awarded the titles, Karnataka Bala Kesari, Karnataka Kishora and Kishori and Karnataka Kesari, respectively.

These competitions are open for all residents of the State. Those who are in government services can participate in any one of the weight categories and they should produce a letter of consent from the sports officers of their respective departments.

The participants are eligible for travel allowance and boarding and lodging is free. However, no facility would be provided if participants remain absent during the competitions. Wrestlers would showcase their combating skills in three mud wrestling arenas.

Enrolment process would be held on Saturday at the venue. The participating wrestlers should compulsorily produce birth certificates, Aadhaar cards, four passport size photos and copies of their bank accounts. Free transportation would be provided for contestants from the Dharwad Railway Station and Dharwad Central Bus Station to the venue from 7 a.m. to noon. For details, contact Ph: 9448590935, 9964245769, 7892042714 or 9481966245.