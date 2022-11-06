Over 1,200 runners take part in Belagavi Half Marathon

The Belagavi Half Marathon under way on Sunday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Over 1,200 runners, young and old, men and women, participated in the fifth edition of the Belagavi Half Marathon on Sunday. Participants were from Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra.

The participants got up early and lined up at the Golf Course Gate on Club Road. The runners went around the path with milestones marked along the way. Competitive and amateur runners participated in three categories, 21 km Half Marathon, 10 km, and 5 km. The event ended before noon.

The highlight of the event was the participation of Janardhan Rao of Bengaluru who is 90 years old. He successfully completed the Half Marathon.

The organisers said that nearly a third of the participants were women. It was the first attempt to complete the marathon for some of them.

Mohammad Sahil Annigeri, who finished first, won the P.D. Chaugale Cup, instituted in the memory of P.D. Chaugale, the first Olympics marathoner from India (1920). Mr. Annigeri also won a cash prize of ₹50,000 and a smart watch.

Among women, Preenu Yadav won the Kittur Rani Chennamma Cup and a cash prize of ₹50,000 and a smart watch.

The prizes were distributed by MLIRC Brig. Joydeep Mukherjee, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, Commissioner of Police Borlingaiah, Managing Director of Karnataka Milk Federation B. Srinivasa, Managing Director of Sneham International Anish Metrani and organisers Shashikant Kulgod and Girish Sonwalkar.

Amateurs and children participated in a Fun Run (2.5 km). They included students of Maheshwari Blind School.

Those who completed the run received medals, e-certificates, photographs and digital split times.

Industrialist Sangamesh Nirani and others was present during flag-off.