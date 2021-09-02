Over 11 lakh doses given on first day of ‘Lasika Utsava’

Bengaluru

02 September 2021 00:36 IST

This exceeded target of 10 lakh

On the first ‘Lasika Utsava’ on Wednesday, Karnataka administered 11,37,041 doses till 8.30 p.m., exceeding its target of 10 lakh. With this Karnataka has administered 4,35,58,701 doses so far of which 1,06,63,266 are second doses.

This is the second time that vaccinations in the State have crossed 11 lakh. Previously, on June 21, the State had administered a record 11.52 lakh doses. Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, who along with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai last week went to Delhi requesting for an increased allocation of vaccines to the State, announced on Monday that the State will ramp up vaccination and has set a target of administering 5 lakh doses a day every day from now on.

He had also announced ‘Lasika Utsava’ wherein vaccination camps will be held every Wednesday to administer 10 lakh doses a day.

On Wednesday, the Minister tweeted, “Karnataka crosses 10 lakh doses today. Pace is picking up and we have given more than 35 lakh doses in the last five days.”

According to data from the CoWIN portal, the highest number of doses (1,83,990) were administered in BBMP limits. Belagavi and Mandya followed with 91,789 and 70,315 doses respectively.

The lowest achievement for the day was recorded in Kodagu, Gadag, and Chamarajanagar where 7,908, 9,672, and 16,057 doses were administered respectively.

Karnataka now has 1,06,63,266 fully vaccinated people and administered a record 1.17 crore doses in August alone. Previously, the highest number of doses were administered in June (88,12,850 doses).

Men have outnumbered women in overall vaccinations with 2,19,52,295 of the total 4,34,43,873 doses administered so far being given to men. Nearly half (2,16,26,378) of the total doses administered in the State are in the 18-44 years age group. As many as 1,30,73,668 persons in the 45-60 years age group and 88,58,655 persons aged above 60 have been jabbed so far.