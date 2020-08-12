Over 1.05 lakh discharged

6257 new cases, 86 deaths in Karnataka

As many as 6,257 new cases and 86 deaths were reported in Karnataka on Tuesday. With this, the total number of positive cases in the State has crossed 1.88 lakh, and the total number of active cases is 79,606.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare bulletin also said over 1.05 lakh patients have been discharged so far, with 6,473 new discharges as on Tuesday. Bengaluru Urban, which is the highest contributor to the State's tally, saw 1,610 new cases and 17 deaths. The city now has 77,038 positive cases, of which 33,070 are active.

Ballari had the second highest number of new cases - 736, as well as four deaths. Belagavi reported 575 new cases and four deaths. After Bengaluru, Mysuru had the second highest number of fatalities with 11 followed by Dakshina Kannada with nine deaths.