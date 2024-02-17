Over 10,000 students take part in ‘Heritage Walk’ for Constitution awareness in Dharwad

February 17, 2024 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Over 10,000 students from various primary and high schools and around 500 teachers visited various heritage buildings of Dharwad including the Centre of Education Karnatak College, DIET, University Public School and others during the ‘Heritage Walk’ organised as part of the Constitution Awareness Jatha to mark the 75th anniversary of the acceptance of Constitution of India in Dharwad on Saturday.

During the walk, the students and teachers also visited St. Joseph Church, Jubilee Circle, Kadapa Maidan, Karnatak Vidyavardhaka Sangha, RLS College, Old Dy.SP Circle , Buddharakkita Residential School (where B.R. Ambedkar stayed for some time) and other places and Head of Evolve Life Ottilie Anbankumar briefed them about the historical importance of the places visited.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony of the Heritage Walk, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Divya Prabhu G.R.J. said that the Constitution of India being a source of equality, protected the rich cultural heritage, monuments and history of the nation. The walk was jointly organised by the district administration, Department of School Education and Social Welfare.

The DDC said that the programmes being organised in Dharwad district to mark the 75th anniversary of Constitution of India had been well received by the residents, children, women, elected representatives and representatives of various associations and organisations who were actively participating in them.

Ms. Prabhu said that the heritage walk had helped the students learn more about historical personalities and heritage buildings around them. A record 10,000 students and 500 teachers had taken part in the walk, she said.

She said that it was a historic movement that so many students had assembled on the premeses of Buddharakkita Residential High School, where B.R. Ambedkar had stayed for a while. “It is important to create awareness among the children about the Constitution, which advocates and nourishes equality, brotherhood and harmony,” she said.

Welcoming the gathering, the secretary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Educational and Charitable Trust F.H. Jakkappanavar spoke about Ambedkar’s association with Dharwad where he built a hostel for students of depressed classes. Additional Director of Social Welfare Department Allahbaksh M.S. made introductory remarks.

On the school premises, over 10,000 students, teachers and guests were administered the Preamble of Constitution of India by Class X student Ajay Chalavadi. Member Secretary of DLSA and Senior Civil Judge P.F. Doddamani, ZP CEO Swaroopa T.K., writer G.N. Devy and others took part.

